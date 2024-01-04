GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina junior RHP Trey Yesavage has been tabbed a Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-American according to a release by the organization Thursday.

Yesavage receives the honor after collecting a quartet of 2023 Second Team All-America honors from Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was recently named the 2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year and a unanimous Preseason All-AAC Team selection.

As a sophomore, Yesavage compiled a 7-1 record and 2.61 earned run average with 105 strikeouts and 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work. He also held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

In the final national statistical rankings of the year, Yesavage slotted 12th in WHIP (1.00), 17th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.43), 17th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.28) and 22nd in earned run average. He finished the season as the American Conference leader in opposing batting average, hits allowed and runs allowed while ranking second in earned run average.

Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history as he tallied double-digit strikeouts five times including a career-high 13 at Houston on March 31. He also turned in six quality starts and allowed more than three earned runs just once. In his final appearance of the year, Yesavage went 5.1 innings and surrendered just one earned run with seven strikeouts in the Pirates’ 14-5 win over Oklahoma in their NCAA Charlottesville Regional opener.