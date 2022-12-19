GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead from gunfire in a law office in Goldsboro Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“When officers arrived, they located two males in the business deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Police said one of the dead men was the shooter in the incident.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene.

“The investigation is still developing,” the news release said.

The names of the deceased will not be released until after relatives are contacted, according to police.

Outside Riddle and Brantley Law Firm following a murder-suicide (Caroline Newsome).

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene. CBS 17 also has a crew responding.