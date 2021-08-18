10 of the best mini golf courses in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Prepare your putters!

Known as the mini golf seaside capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area boasts more than 50 miniature golf courses on the Grand Strand. With themes ranging from pirates, to quaking volcanos to a casual adventure through a foreign land, there’s a course for every family.

In order to qualify for the list, an area mini golf course had to have at least 30 reviews, as of the time of publication.

Here are some of the 10 best mini golf courses in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Mt. Atlanticus Miniature Golf

Location: 707 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 235 reviews

Yelp users loved that Mt. Atlanticus has two courses featuring both indoor and outdoor holes. The business includes a climb up a “mountain” as the courses progress, with plenty of benches along the way to rest. Reviewers said that course designs were easy, and recommended the Minotaur route, although the Conch one has more holes inside the building. If a golfer gets a hole in one on the last green they get a lifetime pass. “Aesthetically one of my favorite mini golf spots I’ve been to and definitely the largest,” one visitor said.

Capt. Hook’s Adventure Golf

Location: 2205 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 119 reviews

Capt. Hook’s Adventure Golf features animatronics, along with both simple and challenging holes. Reviewers loved how they played through caves and pointed out that the Lost Boys course is accessible for those with disabilities. One person referred to the experience as being like a theme park. “Definitely the place to bring kids,” a review reads.

Treasure Island Golf

Location: 4801 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 65 reviews

Visitors praised how even when Treasure Island Golf gets busy, the staff keeps things moving along. There are three different courses to choose from, a volcano that shoots real fire, an arcade and live parrots. One reviewer also pointed out that visitors can buy beer.

Professor Hacker’s Lost Treasure Golf

Location: 1705 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 112 reviews

Professor Hacker’s Lost Treasure Golf, located in North Myrtle Beach, has a mix of sunny and shaded courses, according to visitors. Golfers loved how they took a train ride to get to the first hole. There are two courses, multiple waterfalls and caves. “It’s cute and I loved it…the kids too, of course!” one person wrote.

Spy Glass Golf

Location: 3801 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 34 reviews

Easy holes make the courses great for children, according to Yelp users. Spy Glass Golf also has a pirate ship, waterfall and water cannons that periodically fire. “Super cool effects,” a player wrote. “We will definitely be back to play another round!”

Cancun Lagoon

Location: 2101 S. Kings Hwy.

Three and a half stars out of 31 reviews

Cancun Lagoon has three courses to chose from — two indoor-outdoor ones, and one that is completely outdoors. Several holes are hidden, which makes playing harder. A spinner option also mixes up challenges. Visitors praised the giant pyramid and Mayan theme, with one golfer writing that it was “Like a blast in a cup but sober!”



Jurassic Mini Golf

Location: 2900 S. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 47 reviews

Children will enjoy looking at the dinosaur statues, and adults will have fun on challenging holes, according to reviewers. Visitors noted there were lots of benches to rest on, and that the courses were all “well designed and creative.”

Jungle Lagoon

Location: 2900 S. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 43 reviews

Golfers noted that Jungle Lagoon has easy courses, caves and animal statues. Some recommended going at night to capture the views of the city. “The jungle theme was great,” a golfer said, “loved the animals and caves.”

Hawaiian Rumble Golf & Batting Cages

Location: 3210 Hwy. 17 S.

Three and a half stars out of 43 reviews

Located in North Myrtle Beach, Yelp users pointed out that Hawaiian Rumble Golf has plenty of shade, easy holes, two courses to choose from and a volcano that erupts every 20 minutes. “If you have time for a quick game this is your place,” a reviewer wrote.

Molten Mountain

Location: 1010 Vereen Dr.

Three and a half stars out of 38 reviews

Located in North Myrtle Beach, Molten Mountain has two courses, moderately challenging holes, spinners, beer and a Hawaiian theme. One reviewer said that if someone has a chance to play there, “you for sure will not be disappointed.”