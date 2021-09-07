105 concerts over 11 days: Artists announced for the NC State Fair Homegrown Music Fest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. State Fair on Tuesday announced the concert lineup for this fall’s Homegrown Music Fest.

The Homegrown Music Fest will be held over 11 days on two stages at the State Fairgrounds during the fair festivities. There will be 105 artists performing, all with roots right here in North Carolina.

According to a press release, “The N.C. State Fair is the first fair in the United States to showcase talent that has roots in its own state. We believe that sends a pretty powerful message about North Carolina and the immense amount of creative talent that we have in our own backyard.”

The Homegrown Music Fest features artists from just about every genre of music and all of the concerts are included in the price of your State Fair entry ticket on the day(s) you attend.

“North Carolina has so much to be proud of – great agriculture, outstanding universities, exciting tourism, innovative industries…and right alongside that is music,” the release said.

The N.C. State Fair is less than 40 days away and tickets are already on sale. You can save up to 45 percent off the price when you buy them in advance.

