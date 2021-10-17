2021 NC State Fair attendance numbers appear low after a canceled year due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the North Carolina State Fair entered its first weekend following a canceled fair last year, attendance numbers appear low.

The fair was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday fair attendance numbers were 27,209 — the lowest numbers since the fair expanded to start on a Thursday in 2008.

The first year of a Thursday start day at the fair in 2008 had an attendance of 35,215, according to the N.C. State Fair website. The fair has averaged 40,764 people on Thursdays for the last 10 years.

Friday numbers were also historically low at 56,034. That is also the lowest first Friday since the fair expanded to include a Thursday in 2008 and well below the 10-year average of 75,916.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein notes that it rained on Oct. 17, 2008, when Friday attendance numbers were at 42,666.

For the last 10 years, the first Saturday averages attendance of 120,317.