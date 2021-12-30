2021 top entertainment stories: Jeopardy, haunted houses and did you know that Hollywood star was from NC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 2021 was one big thrilling ride when it comes to entertainment.

We took some L’s and learned a few things about beloved Charlotte rapper DaBaby and others. Some revelations were negative and others shocking but at least we didn’t get the short end of the stick too badly.

Here are the top 10 entertainment stories you read the most at WNCT.com.

10. The top haunted houses in North Carolina

In October, we found a thrilling and chilling discovery of some of North Carolina’s top haunted houses from the Woods of Terror to the Darkside Haunted Estates.

9. Kinston’s Jaime Pressly leads a group of famous actresses from NC; three others may surprise you

From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. What’s surprising to many is just how many of those famous people got their start right here in NC. Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram.

8. Reports: Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, in ICU

Music mogul Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and was taken to the hospital back in January. The surprising news had many of our followers tracking his progress.

7. Why did the Weeknd’s backup dancers wear bandages during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Many were confused as to why The Weeknd’s backup dancers wore bandages on their heads during the Super Bowl halftime show. It was later revealed by him that the significance of the entire head bandages was to reflect Hollywood culture.

6. Nelly to highlight MumFest concert in New Bern on Oct. 29

Grammy-award-winning artist Nelly highlighted the MumFest concert and became one of the biggest artists to ever play in the city of New Bern.

5. Lawsuit filed against ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ hosts

A lawsuit was filed against adorable couple Dave and Jenny Marrs, who hosts HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” show. The lawsuit stated that the plaintiffs were responsible for fixing improper renovations and asked for at least $75,000 in compensation.

4. Dave Chappelle receives sharp criticism over jokes about Charlotte rapper ‘DaBaby,’ NC Walmart shooting

Comedian Dave Chappelle received criticism over jokes he made about DaBaby in a Netflix special called “The Closer.” In the special, he made a joke about DaBaby being linked to a deadly shooting at a Walmart in the Charlotte area and his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud music festival.

3. Tiger King’s Joe Exotic getting a divorce from husband

It seems like every time a story about Joe Exotic and the unreal “Tiger King” series from Netflix had news, followers at WNCT.com were glued to learn more. Joe Exotic divorced his husband Dillon Passage after “Tiger King”was released. He claims that allegedly his world was thrown into one of media and public attention. Nine months later after meeting Joe, he was arrested and has been in jail since.

2. Not just Andy Griffith: These famous Hollywood actors are from right here in NC

We have learned that many famous Hollywood actors were born right here in North Carolina, and not just Andy Griffith. If you’re thinking that you know your favorite actor like that think again. This story captivated our audience and taught us all a thing or two about some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Since the death of the legendary Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy” has been in search of a permanent host and doing a trial run to find the best fit. Although many Americans would agree that no one could ever replace the beloved long-time host Trebek, so far Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the show’s current co-hosts, are well on the way to the finals!