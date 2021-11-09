’30 Odd Barbies’ is Greenville’s artistic interpretation of iconic collectors’ item

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Emerge Gallery and Art Center in Greenville is continuing to celebrate its 20th anniversary with different exhibitions. Their November Exhibit for the show is entitled ‘The Odd Barbie Show.’

Sarah Lazure, who is the marketing and exhibits coordinator, said it all started in 2002 when local artist Victora Sexton approached Emerge’s Executive Director Holly Garriott with the idea of a Barbie show.

“The exhibition was titled ’30 Odd Barbies’ included artistic interpretations of the iconic toy and collector’s item,” said Lazure.

“That show was a fundraiser for the Pitt County Schools art teachers.

“In subsequent years, the size of the exhibition grew, and the funds helped grow the outreach programs Emerge hosts today,” said Lazure.

The purpose of the exhibition is to invite creative contributions to all starting with the idea of Barbie and her alter image. This exhibition is a fundraiser at its core but allows artists to have fun with the idea of Barbie.

“’The Odd Barbie’ is where the iconic doll of American pop culture is cut up, glued down, juxtaposed with all sorts of objects, and transformed into a new mode of self-expression,” said Lazure.

‘The Odd Barbie Show’ is an auction as well as an art exhibition. The proceeds will go to benefit Emerge’s Education and Outreach Programs. Also, proceeds will go to the Youth Public Arts Project and Art is Good Med programs to benefit at-risk-youth and those affected by cancer.

“The Odd Barbie” show exhibit will be open until November 18. The exhibit is located at the Emerge Gallery and Art Center at 404 Evans St. in Greenville.