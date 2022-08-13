GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con 2022 event on Saturday.

It was a great day to get out of the house and meet others with similar interests, enjoying a day filled with fandoms, amazing costumes, and more.

“It’s not just comics, that’s a big misconception,” says Comic Con organizer and founder Sherry Deel. “It’s pop culture, it’s anime, it’s whatever you’re into there’s probably something here, vintage toys, and the people are just amazing. It’s like everybody’s in a good mood, everybody is friendly.”

Typically Greenville Comic Con takes place the first weekend in August but was pushed back this year for the Little League World Series. Deel has been running Comic Con for seven years, a dream that came from her husband.

“My husband’s health took a turn for the worse and I asked him what was something on his bucket list. He always wanted to have a Comic Con,” Deel said. “I said ‘I’ll make it happen,’ and I had no idea it was going to turn into my job.”

Over 60 vendors were featured at this year’s event, showcasing everything from handmade art, figurines, comics, photo ops and handmade artisan items. You can’t forget the outstanding costumes.

It’s just one reason Comic Con goer Mousse Cos has come back for the second straight year.

“I’m more so looking for other cosplayers that I’ve know or I want pictures with, just people I know. People like me or people who like more not know subcultures and their fandom, if you meet people like that it’s a really special thing, which I really like.” Mousse Cos, Comic Con attendee

Deel says there is something for everyone, it’s a place of acceptance, fun and letting your inner child run free. “You can be any age to enjoy it. My mother will be 70 Tuesday, she loves Comic Con. So it’s not just for kids.”