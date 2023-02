WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Are you ready to rock?

Nashville-based cover band Vinyl Radio is coming to Washington’s Historic Turnage Theatre on Thursday, March 2. Single tickets will be priced at $30 with the only seating available being on the balcony and only accessible by stairs.

The powerhouse band will perform music from the Eagles, America, the Doobie Brothers and much more.

The event will be located at 150 W. Main St. in Washington and starts at 7:30 pm. For more information, click here.