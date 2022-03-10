GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Music to our ears.

William Seymour, a local musician from North Carolina, will be releasing a new album called “Ride Along” on April 4. The folk singer and songwriter’s music can be described as a mix of blues.

While celebrating the new album release, Seymour will also be hosting a show at The State Theatre in Greenville on April 10. The opening act will be a group called The Still Shakers. Seymour will be performing songs from his new album.

In this interview, Seymour talks about his experience touring, what it takes to make an album and what made him pick up music.

Click here for tickets to the State Theatre show.

To keep up with his upcoming shows, check out his official Facebook page.

