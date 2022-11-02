GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville.

The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests.

The event will be at 139 S Center St. in Farmville on November 11 at 7 p.m. The concert will be free and open to the public. The featured artists for the series are Michael Friend and the Soul in Motion Players.

For more information, click here.