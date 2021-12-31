Actress, American icon Betty White has died at 99

(WGHP) — Iconic actress, comedian and legend Betty White has died, just weeks before her 100th birthday, according to her agent.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Betty White passed away at her home Friday morning.

A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest-running career in TV as a female prior to her death — having starred in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting in 1939. Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

White got her start in radio in the ’40s, making appearances on “Blondie,” “The Great Gildersleeve,” and “This is Your FBI.” She eventually got her own radio program. In 1949, Betty began working on a televised variety show with Al Jarvis called “Hollywood on Television” — which she later co-hosted — before breaking out into more TV roles in the ’50s and beyond, TMZ reports.

Betty White had 115 credits to her name.

Betty was 99 and she was getting set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.