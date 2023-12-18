NEW YORK (AP) — James McCaffrey, who voiced “Max Payne” in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including “Rescue Me,” has died, according to his agent. He was 65.

McCaffrey’s talent agent David Elliot confirmed Monday that the New York native passed away Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

His wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at home in Larchmont, a New York suburb of Manhattan, following a battle with myeloma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Fellow New York actor and “Entourage” star Kevin Dillon was among those who took to social media to honor McCaffrey.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” he wrote Sunday in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two.

McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows “Blue Bloods” and “Suits.”

On the FX drama “Rescue Me,” he portrayed a New York City firefighter killed on Sept. 11 who appears to Denis Leary’s main character, who is also a firefighter, over the series’ seven-season run, which ended in 2011.

McCaffrey also famously voiced Max Payne, the former NYPD officer who becomes a vigilante after his family is killed, in the video game series of the same name during the early 2000s.

“Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” Elliot wrote in a message.

Besides his wife, McCaffrey is survived by his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other family members.