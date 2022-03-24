WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Aquaventure Aquatic Campus will host its second-ever swim-up movie night featuring Disney’s Encanto this Friday.

The event runs from 5:45-8:30 pm. Pre-registration is almost completely sold out at 90 children and limited walk-ups will be available with an event capacity set at 100 children. It’s a perfect chance for parents who are looking for a date night out. The children will be fed pizza provided by Famiglia Italian American Cuisine before floating off into our 150,000-gallon saltwater lap pool for movie night.

American Red Cross Certified lifeguards, aquatic staff, facility management and volunteers will all be on site keeping safety at the forefront of the event and ensuring everyone has a splashing good time.

For more information visit www.aquaventurenc.com.