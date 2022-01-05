Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Coronavirus
Crime Tracker
National
Southeast Region
Washington-DC
Entertainment
Business
Offbeat and Unique
Animals
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Traffic
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Military
Pass or Fail
Video
WNCT mobile apps
Top Stories
New Bern artist makes jewelry from Hawaii’s finest treasures
‘The highest by far that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic:’ Vidant Health provides updated COVID-19 numbers
Video
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sues Jan. 6 panel over subpoena for phone records
US urges everyone 12 and over to get COVID boosters to fight omicron
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Jerry’s Weather School/Weather Kids
Historic North Carolina Hurricanes
Zooming Around With Zoe
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
Touchdown Friday
Down East Wood Ducks
Carolina Panthers
NASCAR and Motorsports
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
College Football
College Basketball
Charlotte Hornets
High School
Carolina Hurricanes/NHL
The Big Game
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
MLB
Golf
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
Features
WNCT Podcast Network
9 On The Positive Side
Online Originals
Reporter’s Notebook
The Coastal Report
Hispanic Heritage Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Remembering 9/11
Black History Month
Honoring the Graduates 2021
Destination Vacation
Veterans Voices
Yes, We’re Open
Chamber News
Contests
On Your Side
31 Best Days of Christmas
Stop Summer Hunger
Hunger Action Month
School Watch
People and Places
Consumer Watch
Aces for Autism
Buy Local
Money Matters
Calendar
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
The Download
Business Profiles
Conversations With
Down Eats
East’s Daily Download Originals
Episodes
Farm Report
Fashion Friday
Mama Monday
Musician Spotlight
On the Record
Specialty Stories
Zen Wellness
Station Info
Email newsletter signup
Regional News Partners
Meet the Team
Listen to 9OYS on 107.9 FM, 96.3 FM & 103.7 FM
Alexa
Contact us
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
Art
New Bern artist makes jewelry from Hawaii’s finest treasures
Washington holding its 57th annual Fine Arts Show
Gallery
Draw in Love: An intimate conversation with Elizabeth City’s Said Bouftass
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Close
You have been added to WNCT Crime Tracker Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WNCT Crime Tracker
Sign Up