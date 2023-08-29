GREENVILLE, N.C.— The First Friday ArtWalk is a time when galleries Downtown throw open their doors to showcase new exhibits, often coinciding with free opening receptions.
But it’s not just art: enjoy Downtown’s eclectic mix of restaurants and shops along your stroll. Along with the ArtWalk, Downtown Greenville Partnership is excited to announce the return of the Emerald Express Trolly that will be running during the First Friday ArtWalk events for the whole season.
The trolly will be running from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm and will have stops throughout the Downtown district and in front of participating businesses.
Join Greenville monthly, on the first Friday from 5:00-8:00 pm for an evening of culture, art, and cuisine. Grab a bite at one of Downtown’s 34 unique restaurants while in the heart of the city.
September 1, 2023 March 1, 2024
PARTICIPATING GALLERIES
Emerge Gallery & Art Center Proctor-Yongue House at ECU
Emerald City Collective ECU Student Center
Gray Gallery at ECU Greenville Museum of Art
Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery
PARTICIPATING RETAILERS
5th St. Hardware Jarvis Street Bottle Shop
Alley Cat Records Pitt Street Brewing
Christy’s Euro Pub Sarah Weir Group
Farmers & Makers Market Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions
Downtown Greenville Partnership invites you to enjoy a stroll through the district and mix and mingle in the heart of Greenville.
Visit www.downtowngreenville.com/events for a full First Friday event map and more event details.