GREENVILLE, N.C.— The First Friday ArtWalk is a time when galleries Downtown throw open their doors to showcase new exhibits, often coinciding with free opening receptions.

But it’s not just art: enjoy Downtown’s eclectic mix of restaurants and shops along your stroll. Along with the ArtWalk, Downtown Greenville Partnership is excited to announce the return of the Emerald Express Trolly that will be running during the First Friday ArtWalk events for the whole season.

The trolly will be running from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm and will have stops throughout the Downtown district and in front of participating businesses.

Join Greenville monthly, on the first Friday from 5:00-8:00 pm for an evening of culture, art, and cuisine. Grab a bite at one of Downtown’s 34 unique restaurants while in the heart of the city.

2023-2024 DATES

September 1, 2023 March 1, 2024

October 6, 2013 April 5, 2024

November 3, 2023 May 3, 2024

December 1, 2023 June 7, 2024

January 5, 2024

February 2, 2024

PARTICIPATING GALLERIES

Emerge Gallery & Art Center Proctor-Yongue House at ECU

Emerald City Collective ECU Student Center

Gray Gallery at ECU Greenville Museum of Art

Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery

PARTICIPATING RETAILERS

5th St. Hardware Jarvis Street Bottle Shop

Alley Cat Records Pitt Street Brewing

Christy’s Euro Pub Sarah Weir Group

Farmers & Makers Market Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions

Downtown Greenville Partnership invites you to enjoy a stroll through the district and mix and mingle in the heart of Greenville.

Visit www.downtowngreenville.com/events for a full First Friday event map and more event details.