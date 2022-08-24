NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – September is going to be a busy month for Craven Arts Council and Gallery.

Coastal Photo Club Exhibition

Local photography group exhibits at Bank of the Arts

Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern

September 1-30

Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, from 5-8 p.m.

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the Coastal Photo Club in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts during the month of September. This exhibition will feature works by local photographers on a wide array of subjects in a variety of styles. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, on September 9.

This exhibit will feature work by the Coastal Photo Club’s nearly one hundred members, with images taken from eastern North Carolina and around the world. Each artist has been invited to submit up to two images for the exhibition. The exhibit showcases the variety of styles and materials available to the modern photographer, including framed photos, canvas prints, and metal laminate pieces from different artists. Differences in production are also highlighted, from classic darkroom techniques to advanced digital photo manipulation.

Director’s Gallery: Bernice Abraham

Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern

Director’s Gallery – September

Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 5-8 p.m.

Craven Arts Council & Gallery will present the work of Bernice Abraham in the Director’s Gallery for the month of September. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the September ArtWalk.

Abraham is a local mixed-media artist who paints many different subject matters including landscapes of various parts of New Bern. She studied at the Parson’s School of Design in New York City, as well as at East Carolina University where she received her Bachelor’s of Science. Later she received her Masters in Education from the University of Hawaii. In Hawaii Abraham also worked at the Honolulu Museum of Art. She uses many different mediums such as oil, watercolor, ink, and mixed media and believes that restricting her medium to one negatively affects her artistic process. Bernice Abraham’s exhibition will be up for the entire month of September with a reception during the September ArtWalk.

Artists encouraged to take part in project

Tryon Palace and Craven Arts Council & Gallery are seeking a qualified artist for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art Project. This artist will lead the design of a new public art project honoring the contributions of free and enslaved black craftspeople in New Bern between 1770 and 1835. Interested artists can apply online at cravenarts.org before the deadline at 11:59 pm on September 3.

In spring 2022 a committee of local organizations headed by Tryon Palace applied for the Z Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art Project. The committee’s proposed project focuses on the contributions, struggles, and victories of free and enslaved black craftspeople in New Bern from the American Revolution to the Civil War. The selected artist will serve as lead designer for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Art project, be heavily involved in community engagement sessions in addition to fabricating the entire project. The artist may subcontract part(s) of this project to other artists with the preapproval of the committee. Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply. All applicants must be 18 years or older. Preference will be given to artists who are residing in North Carolina, artists who have a connection to New Bern and Craven County, African American artists and artists with public art and community engagement experience.

To learn more and submit an application, please visit cravenarts.org. The deadline to submit is at 11:59 pm on September 3.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.