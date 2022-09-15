NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven Arts Council & Gallery has another month of events and activities to enjoy.

Director’s Gallery: Mum’s the Word

Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St, New Bern NC 28560

Director’s Gallery – October

Opening Reception: Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is presenting Mum’s the Word in the Director’s Gallery for the month of October. Each piece in the exhibition features Chrysanthemums, with one work to be selected for the 2023 Mumfest logo. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the October ArtWalk from 5 – 8 pm on Friday, October 21.

As part of the 2022 New Bern Mumfest, Craven Arts Council will host the annual Mum’s the Word exhibition and art contest. Featured artists include Patti Louise Pasteur, Sydney Gilgo, and Lee Tripi. Entries will be reviewed and one winner’s artwork will be selected for the 2023 Mumfest logo and will be featured on promotional items including tee shirts, banners and bags.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5 pm.

Little Talks: A Lecture by Karen Schaaf on Watercolor Art

Thursday, October 20 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is presenting Little Talks in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Little Talks is a casual lecture series where citizens can have an open dialogue with the lecturer. The upcoming Little Talks lecture will be given by Karen Schaaf, a local artist who specializes in watercolors. The lecture will be on Thursday, October 20, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18.

Karen Schaaf will speak on the WSNC 2022 National Exhibition currently on display in the Main Gallery.

Schaaf will also speak on using watercolors and what goes into creating a competitive work from both an artist’s and juror’s perspective.

The Little Talks Lecture will be Thursday, October 20, from 6 – 7:30 pm in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18. Wine and other light refreshments will be provided.

North Carolina Watercolor Society Annual Juried Exhibition

North Carolina Watercolor Society exhibits at Bank of the Arts

Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St

October 1 – November 18

Opening Reception: Friday, October 21 and November 11 of 2022 from 5-8 pm

Craven Arts Council and Gallery will host an exhibition of the North Carolina Watercolor Society in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts during the month of October.

This exhibition will feature works by local watercolor artists on different subjects with varying styles. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk, on October 21st, and November 11th, from 5-8 pm.

As a part of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina’s Annual Conference, CAC&G will host the Annual Juried Exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. This exhibition will feature 80 paintings from members of the WSNC from across the state chosen by juror Don Andrews.

For more information about the watercolors on display, click here.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm.

For more information, click here.