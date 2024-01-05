GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Friday Art Walk is back in Downtown Greenville for its 2024 debut. It’s a chance for you to experience the Dickinson Avenue art scene in one evening.

The Art Walk honors all the local artists in the area and the galleries that support them. Local and regional artists show off their talent while folks get to enjoy the eclectic local shops and restaurants.

“You know, so we kind of re-breathed a little life into the event last year in September with the trolley and with getting participation from everybody,” said Kyle Parker, Downtown Greenville Executive Director. We had a really great fall with it so we’re super excited to kind of bring the momentum into the new year with the trolley, keep rolling and everybody as participating as well. It’s a great way to kick off a year-long event.”

If you plan on going Friday night you can take the Emerald Express trolley to stop throughout the Downtown District or enjoy your self-guided tour.