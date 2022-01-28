Durham artist B.R. Goldstein gets candid about painting with fabric in the process of ‘Undoing’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In life we find ourselves looking for a place or thing that brings back a certain memory. It’s just the way our brains are engineered.

The Greenville Museum of Art has an ongoing exhibition called the “Undoing,” which features four artists (Michael Watson, Grace Hong, Krista Clark, and B.R. Goldstein). They have created art from everyday found materials like trash we may walk right past.

“Undoing” is the process of deconstructing these objects or materials into a masterpiece. Their individual works also incorporate the art of spoken and written language to invoke the viewer’s thought process. People naturally have their own interpretations of various aesthetics.

Durham-based artist BR Goldstein has always thought of herself naturally as an artist, being exposed to it by her mother, who was a painter, and grandfather, who designed clothing as a child.

Goldstein is a self-taught artist who believes in happy accidents. She describes her work as sewn paintings as she incorporates materials like different found and used fabrics, textiles, etc. She also recycles her own artwork to evoke ideas around inadequate shelters, inadequate solutions, fragility and labor.

The “Undoing” exhibition is open through March 11th and is free to the public.

Click the above video to learn more.