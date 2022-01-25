ECU sculpting professor: ‘My commitment is to integrate the arts and science together’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU sculpting professor Hanna Jubran is getting the opportunity to showcase his art at the emerge gallery in uptown Greenville.

He said he incorporates science with art in his works to allow people to see the universe and how the cosmos work through his artwork.

“In my opinion, every great culture deserves a great artwork and my commitment is to promote the arts and integrate the arts and science together in a similar manner to this exhibit,” Jubran said.

He added he will continue to promote his concepts about astronomy and the universe and have other exhibits in the future.