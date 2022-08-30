GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An upcoming art exhibition will explore the history and culture of 20th-century Korea.

On September 2, from 5-7 pm at the Wellington B. Gray Gallery, the opening reception will be held for OLD KOREA, an art exhibition in a partnership between the Korea Association of the Greater Greenville Area, ECU College of Fine Arts and School of Design.

This exhibition, OLD KOREA, is about early to mid-20th century Korea through the eyes of four artists who traveled there and portrayed the landscapes and lives of the people. Some of the artists featured are Elizabeth Keith, Pail Jacoulet, Lilian May Miller and Willy Seiler.

The exhibition will last until October 1. For more information, click here.