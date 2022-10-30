GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Community Values,” featuring the faculty of Pitt Community College’s Fine Arts Department will be on display at Emerge Gallery & Art Center. The exhibition dates are November 4-27.

The opening reception will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. as part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. The reception is free and open to the public.

“Community Values” features over a dozen faculty and staff members who specialize in glassblowing, textiles, sculpture, photography, metalsmithing, and painting. Even though many of the faculty create artwork in different media and techniques, their core value of community and togetherness rings true. This invitational exhibition highlights the skill and talent of the faculty members who teach at the college.

Some of the faculty and staff featured in the exhibition are Charity Valentine (photography and glass), Brian Culbertson (photography), Matt Amante (sculpture), Epiphany Knedler (photography), Liz Steiner (metalsmithing), Chris Sprouse (digital art), Jordan Krutsch (sculpture), Caitlin Swearengin (mixed media), Michael Tracy (glass), and Bill Dermody (painting).

For additional information about the exhibition or the artists, visit www.emergegallery.com or call (252) 551-6947.