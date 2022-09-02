GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – What a sight to see!

On September 2nd, the Emerge Gallery and Art Center will showcase its September exhibitions featuring Michael Ehlbeck and Mark Rasdorf for Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk.

“Life in the Sticks,” are the works featuring Michael Ehlbeck’s prints and 3D assemblage projects that will be presented in the Harvey Wooten Gallery. Mark Rasdorf’s stained glass works, “Color and Light,” will be presented in the Don Edwards Gallery.

The exhibition dates are starting on September 2 and ending on September 29. The opening reception will be Friday 5-8 pm as part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. The location for this gallery exhibition event is located at 404 Evans St.

