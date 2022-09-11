GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Time to explore your artistic side.

Starting Tuesday, Emerge Gallery will be offering weekly daytime and evening classes for all ages and skill levels for citizens looking to try new things.

Here are some of the classes that are coming up for the fall schedule.

Adult Classes Offered:

– Painting & Drawing (Tuesday & Thursday, daytime & evening)

– Gel Plate Painting and Printmaking (Wednesday daytime)

– Metal Design & Jewelry (Tuesday daytime, Thursday evening)

– Intro to Bookmaking (Wednesday evening)

– Daytime Potter’s Wheel (Tuesday daytime)

– Handbuilding (Tuesday evening, Thursday daytime)

– Continuing Potter: Beyond the Basics (Thursday evening)

– Intro to Wheelthrowing (Wednesday evening)

Youth Classes Offered:

– Art FUNdamentals (Wednesday daytime)

– Drawing & Painting (Saturday daytime)

Sip, Savor & Create Workshops Offered:

– Papermaking (Friday, September 23 at 6:30pm)

– Enameled Jewelry (Friday, October 21 at 6:30pm)

– Poetry (Friday, November 18 at 6:30pm)

Family Workshops Offered:

– Collage Family Self Portrait (Sunday, September 18 at 1:30pm)

– Potter’s Wheel (Sunday, October 23 at 1:30pm)

– Family Leaf Wreath (Sunday, November 20 at 1:30pm)

The Emerge Gallery is located at 404 Evans St. in Greenville.

The Fall schedule is up in full, as well as the ability to register and pay online on the website, which you can do by clicking here.