GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Photographer Imani McCray’s work will be on display at the Greenville Museum of Art during the month of February.

The first series titled, “Interview with a Frontline Hero,” front-line nurses of New York City will be highlighted. While the world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was limited space and a dense population in New York City. Schools closed and many worked from home but hospitals were vital in the fight against COVID-19.

The second part, “Occupy City Hall, NYC,” presents documentation of a protest that turned into a 75-day community movement focused on the demilitarization of the New York Police Department budget following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

In the third series, McCray traveled to Washington D.C. to document “January 6th, 2021,” when the Capitol was stormed.

The final and most recent series, “Omens of Halitherses,” will be on display as well. McCray documented learning about the history and mythology of the Greek Isles of Kefalonia and Ithaca. He helped to clean toxic waste from Zarvarti Caves, local beaches, the coast and other historic sites while collecting documentation. The aim of this series was to make art “reflecting the chaos and beauty of our current reality.”

The series runs Feb. 1-24 with the opening of the reception on Feb. 2 starting at 5 p.m. Click here to go to the GMOA website for more information.