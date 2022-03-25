GREENVILLE, N.C. — Craft students across the nation are rising to the challenge of climate change, using their powerful visual voices to offer hope and inspiration for a sustainable future. Their efforts are receiving national recognition.

Honoring the Future is pleased to announce the awardees of a new Fellowship and Award Program, launched with generous support from the Windgate Foundation, to recognize these emerging craft artists.

Adam Berman, a student at East Carolina University, is receiving an Honorable Mention award of $1,000. Berman uses print and papermaking to counter “plant blindness” – that is, inattention to the plants around us, which desensitizes us from recognizing their importance to our lives.

Adam Noah Berman (Contributed photo)

Adam Noah Berman (Contributed photo)

Adam Noah Berman (Fran Dubrowski, HonoringTheFuture.org photo)

“We have moved from an agrarian society to a society of people who perform services. I believe it is important to stay in touch with our foundations in the natural world. If we don’t pay attention to plants, how can we expect to give adequate emphasis to plant conservation or environmental conservation?” Berman said.

Three jurors selected the awardees: Lloyd Herman, Founding Director of the Smithsonian American Renwick Gallery; Wendy Maruyama, Professor Emerita of San Diego State University’s Woodworking and Furniture Design Program; and Fran Dubrowski, Honoring the Future Director.