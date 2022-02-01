Greenville artist shares her woke concepts through the Black Peace Art

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Raki, a Greenville artist, finds peace and comfort in creating art pieces that incorporate woke concepts of everyday people.

She’s originally from Portsmouth, Va., but since 2011, she has been living life to the fullest as a Tarheel. Rakia enjoys working heavily in acrylic, gouache and digital art while showcasing her artwork. With a natural gift for painting, she considers art to be her happy place.

Her desire is to understand herself more so that she can better communicate her artwork to all audiences. In a conversation, she goes beyond the brush and shares exactly what the Black Peace Art is and what it means to her.

Art can take on so many unique forms and tell us so much with its stories from music to painting conversations it opens our senses to see things in a whole new perspective.

Click the video below to see her create this portrait using acrylic paint.

Where are you from originally?

I’m originally from Portsmouth, Va. Elizabeth City, NC is “home” but I’m really comfy in Greenville. I’ve been here since 2011 so this is transitioning to home.

What does art mean to you?

Art is my calm, peace, and a bit of therapy. Creating art is my passion and it fuels most of my day-to-day tasks.

Your art is called the Black Peace. How do you describe the Black Peace?

Black Peace came from a search to find daily serenity in places that might not always be easy to find. It’s understanding myself and acknowledging that I’m ever evolving and transitioning and I aim to find compassion and peace with myself and learn to communicate and translate these stages. The more I understand myself the better I can translate my art to my audience.

How old were you when you discovered your talent?

Early as kindergarten. It sort of came naturally but I didn’t acknowledge the talent until middle school.

What inspired you to become a painter?

I believe inspiration can be attributed to many things such as environment, school, and friendships. I don’t necessarily believe I became an artist or that people become them, but we just always were. Even if we don’t give ourselves the full credits. Being an artist is a vulnerable journey, but I believe with vulnerability comes freedom. Having a path to just 100% be me is what really pushes me to be a full-time artist.

I noticed you incorporate a lot of woke concepts in your art. How have the events of 2020 influenced your artistry?

Yes, my works focus on self and reflection on honing internal energies to translate into a better reality. Our thoughts and feelings can be manifested into the real world so having a clear mind and spirit is key. It’s a daily practice but I aim to have a balancing control and understanding with my emotions and every bit of my being. Aiming to keep positive vibes. The world has been in a whirlwind these past few years but it has pushed me to be even more focused on my art. I recognize that my skills are my superpower and if it’s healing me and can also heal others who appreciate it. It allowed me the opportunity to refocus my life path, find balance, connect with others in ways that I haven’t before, and has transformed my relationship with my art.

What does being woke mean to you?

In place of woke, I would use the word conscious. Consciousness is being aware of my emotional, mental, and physical states. It’s understanding how the heart and mind intertwine and how I navigate and connect to the people and things around me.

In what ways do you find peace?

I find peace by fueling my soul with things that excite me such as yoga, painting, music, cooking, and being in nature. I can also find peace in self-care.

Is there an artist who inspires you?

I get this question often and it’s never a “famous” or old artist but literally my friends and peers. Seeing my friends thrive in their crafts whether it’s visual or performing arts pushes me to be better.

Name some goals you have for 2022?

Prepare for a solo exhibition, so I’m in the process of getting things going on ordering materials and refining concepts. More collaborations and really stepping outside of my box.

“Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” Thomas Merton