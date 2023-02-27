GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This is for those who want to support local businesses

From March 17-19, The Greenville Mall Artisan Vendor Market is coming to Greenville. This event is held the third weekend of the month. The market will have many local vendors displaying all their crafts and products.

The event will have 25 local Artisan businesses that have a range of products like candles, wall art, jewelry, sweet treats, tumblers, body care and much more. It will run from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday and from 12 pm to 6 pm on Saturday.

Greenville Mall is located at 714 Greenville Boulevard Southeast.