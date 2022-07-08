GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Museum of Art Board of Trustees has announced new leadership for its 2022-23 fiscal year, which began in July.

The following names were introduced, including new president and executive director Sarah Weir:

President: Sarah Weir

Vice President: Mark Rasdorf

Treasurer: Charlotte Moye

Secretary: Miki Ragsdale

Immediate Past President: Rachel Bridgers

These individuals will join the current GMoA Board of Trustees listed below:

Trustees Emeritus: Dewane Frutiger & Judy Whichard

Board Members: Leah Arnold, Thomas Barnett, Grayson Blake, Larry Houston, Sierra Jones, Yoshi Newman, Amanda Senatore, and Aileen Wilson

More on incoming president Sarah Weir:

“Sarah recently opened the Sarah Weir Group, a boutique real estate firm in the heart of Uptown Greenville after 12 years as a top-performing agent in the industry. Over the course of her term, Sarah hopes to streamline fundraising efforts and strives to continue to promote the core values of the museum, inclusivity, engagement, collaboration, and accountability. Her love of the Greenville community drives her service. She also serves on the ECU Women’s Roundtable Board of Directors & Uptown Greenville Board of Directors. Sarah was actively involved in the establishment of the Junior League of Greenville & was voted Member of the Year.”

The GMoA also announced in recent months they have adopted a more accessible route for those in the community who wish to serve on their Board of Trustees, through an application process via their website. Any individual who believes in the GMoA’s mission and shares similar core values that want to serve their time, energy, and additional efforts should visit www.gmoa.org/volunteering