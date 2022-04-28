GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the sun.

Greenville Museum of Art is hosting an event called Summer Shindig, one of GMOA’s signature fundraisers on June 15th from 6-9 p.m. The event will have live music by William Seymour, local cuisine, an open bar, lawn games, silent auction and raffle items and much more.

The event will be held at 802 South Evans Street in Greenville.

The funds will go to supporting the GMoA, keeping the museum free to the public and supporting educational outreach, exhibitions, and programs.