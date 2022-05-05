GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new exhibit is coming to Greenville in June.

The Greenville Museum of Art will be hosting “Growing Up Queer in the South,” an exhibition guest curated by Parks McAllister. “Growing Up Queer in the South” documents the personal and shared experiences of LGBTQ+ folks through art influenced and inspired by the exhibiting artists’ formative years spent in the American South.

The Greenville Museum of Art selected 63 artworks in a wide variety of media, including installations, sculptures, textiles, paintings, photographs and prints.

“Growing Up Queer in the South” will be on display at the Greenville Museum of Art from June 3 to September 24. The opening reception for “Growing Up Queer in the South” will be June 3rd from 5-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Light refreshments will be served and select artists, chosen by juror Liz Williams at the Campaign for Southern Equality, will be awarded cash prizes.