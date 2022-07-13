GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Opening in October 2022, the Greenville Museum of Art (GMoA) will host, Scott

Avett: After the Fact, a solo exhibition spanning over a decade of the artist’s work, including large-scale

oil paintings and prints.

Internationally recognized as a member of the Grammy-nominated, folk-rock band, The Avett Brothers, Scott Avett (born 1976, Cheyenne, WY; lives in Concord, NC) has been a working artist, focusing on painting and printmaking, since he earned a BFA in studio art from East Carolina University in 2000, the same year he founded the band with his brother Seth.



The exhibition title, After the Fact, refers, in Avett’s words, “to the revelation of meaning beyond the

physical act of making.” He explains, “My purpose is to be with the practice and trust that the existence

of the work will, indeed, be traced back to Truth. Realizing, throughout the making of this work, that the

eternal meaning of the work is revealed after my being with it… So, no need to worry about what it will

‘do’ or what it will ‘say.’ Besides, the story cannot be told until… ‘After the Fact.’”

This exhibition will also feature prints and paintings related to Avett’s musical career, including portraits

of band members, and artwork for album covers and concert posters. Sketchbooks and journals reveal

an intimate view of Avett’s creative process and the ongoing relationship between his music and his art.

Like his songs, Avett’s paintings speak to universal issues of spirituality and struggle, love and loss,

heartache, and joy, as well as more personal stories of career, family, and living in the South. These are

psychologically charged, and emotionally intense portraits focused on his family and himself – often

intimate, vulnerable, and sometimes uncomfortably truthful portrayals.

Scott Avett: After the Fact runs from October 7 to January 21, 2023. The GMoA will host a ticketed

preview with the artist for GMoA members on Thursday, October 6th, and a ticketed exhibition reception

on Friday, October 7th. Tickets will be made available in July at GMOA.org.