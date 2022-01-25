HeART to HeART with ‘I Wish You Knew’ filmmaker Deborah Sheppard

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meet Deborah Sheppard. She is the founder and CEO of HeARToscope, a non-profit geared towards using art as a tool to improve underserved communities.

She has degrees in psychology and sociology and is a certified Therapeutic Art Life coach. As a childhood trauma survivor, Deborah has made it her life mission to utilize her passion for the arts to become a voice for the voiceless.

Deborah is a firm believer that art is a huge tool for healing and is a key component to helping cities grow socially and economically. Deborah advocates for equity in arts, education, creativity, entrepreneurship and healing.

In a HeART to HeART, she discusses her new film “I Wish You Knew,” which discusses the racial trauma minority students go through in schools. She combines art and filmmaking to give students a voice and create a product that can be used to lead conversations about trauma and educate people on trauma-informed care.

You learn more about her HeARToscope here.