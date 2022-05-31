KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to perk up your ears.

On Thursday, a dedication ceremony will be held to recognize the role funk music has played. The celebration of the first historic marker to the Birth of Funk Music will be held at 129 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 4-7 p.m.

At 4 p.m., you can join the 1901 Building Group, the North Carolina Arts Council, the North Carolina Museum of History, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and several performing artists in the dedication ceremony.

A reception will follow from 5-7 p.m.

The event will feature musicians like Kinston native Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Jones, who helped create Funk music for the world. The event will also have the “Fancy Chitlin’ Circuit,” a dessert reception hosted by Artsy Choci at the 1901 Building. The reception will feature authentic Chitlin’ Circuit musicians who played with Nat Jones and James Brown, as well as American Idol Ashlee Altisse.