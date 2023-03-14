GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Scott Eagle always has his paintbrush ready.

Eagle has been creating art for decades, in all kinds of media. The one that shines brightly in Greenville lately is his painting. Eagle is an associate professor of Painting and Drawing at East Carolina University, and his work has been exhibited internationally.

In 2013, Eagle was selected by Creative Quarterly Magazine as one of their top 100 Creatives. One of his murals in Greenville is located at 729 Dickinson Ave.

In this interview, Eagle talks about his expansive career, what his favorite type of things to paint are and much more.