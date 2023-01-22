WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – The Bertie County Arts Council recently opened its newest exhibit called Vintage Artwork Retrospective and hopes to inspire future artists.

Those with the Bertie County Arts Council said they want to foster a love for art in the community of Bertie and surrounding counties. The exhibit included more than 250 pieces, ranging in time periods from the 1700s to the early 2000s.

“We had a lot of representation from folk art, from mid-century modern aesthetic, and also just a lot of stuff from the Victorian period and 18th century, and some of that was from important local estates,” Bertie County Arts Council’s Rebecca Jinnette said.

Those with the council said they want to make art accessible for all.

“That’s one of the best things about vintage as well. Because it’s accessible to everyone. It’s a great way to live out your caviar dreams on a hotdog budget. Vintage items are everywhere, and they tend to be quite affordable,” Jinnette said.

Jinnette also said she hoped to encourage people in the area to tap into their creative side.

“People come in, they see what’s on the wall and they think hey I could do that too. And with the generous funding from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, we are able to execute programming with our local schools and even the senior homes, and help lift up artists and potential artists and find out who wants to participate,” Jinnette said.

Fostering a love for art, Jinnette said, brings people together.

“You know, not every kid can run and jump really high and fast or add a column of figures the fastest out of their class, sometimes people need to express themselves in other ways, and art provides that outlet,” Jinnette said.

The Bertie County Arts Council is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit will stay in the gallery until February 10.

Click here for more information on Vintage Artwork Retrospective.