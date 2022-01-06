‘Orville’ returning to New Bern’s Bank of the Arts on Jan. 27

NEW BERN, NC — If you missed Bill Hand as Orville Wright when he appeared to a full house last fall, you have another opportunity! The North Carolina History Theater and the Craven Arts Council are partnering to bring “Orville” to the Bank of the Arts at 7 pm on Thursday, January 27.

Bill Hand portrays the younger Wright brother Orville as he looks back on how he and his brother were inspired by the concept of flight, then created one of history’s greatest inventions using little more than ingenuity, spare change, and equipment they fashioned from things lying around in their bicycle shop in Dayton, Ohio. His story ends with a description of the famous First Flight on December 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Tickets are $15 and are available by clicking here, at the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle Street, or phone 252-638-2577.

Imagine the perfect blend of entertainment and history led by Hand, a playwright, journalist, actor and director. Hand’s story-telling ability, his sense of comedy and fun, and his dedication to historical accuracy promise many delightful and fascinating offerings. “Orville” and “Mark Twain” are among the one-man shows, but watch for “Honour”, “The Musical” and much more as the theater grows. Learn more about this new 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation at www.NCHistoryTheater.org or www.Facebook.com/NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater. The mission of the North Carolina History Theater is to create, celebrate and present theatrical works that teach and share the history of Eastern North Carolina and our nation.

