WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The ninth Eyes on Main Street in downtown Wilson is displaying pictures taken by artists from all over the world.

This year’s edition of the streetside exhibition started on Friday and will continue until Sept. 10. It features 100 artists for 100 days in the windows and on the walls of Downtown Wilson’s historic buildings.

Eyes on Main Street was started by Jerome De Perlinghi. He said the purpose of the summer-long festival is to allow people to see Wilson from the perspective of different people.

“It gives a chance for the people of Wilson to, basically, think about different approaches, different things. Things that, because they live here, maybe they don’t see anymore and somebody who’s not here is struck by,” said De Perlinghi.

Nine of the artists who have work displayed in the American Center for Photographers participated in a residency program. It allowed them to stay in Wilson and take photos of what they saw while they were there.

“I believe it’s always great to meet people from different backgrounds just to see and hear what they have to say, what they have to share,” said De Perlinghi.

For more information about the exhibit visit the Eyes on Main Street website. Click the video above for a peek at photographs being displayed inside the American Center for Photographers and a few of the outdoor displays.