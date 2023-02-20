GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something for those who can’t wait for the weather to get warm.

On March 18, the Spring Sidewalk Sale Vendor Market is coming to the Greenville Museum of Art. This event will have a group of artists, creators, makers and vendors who will sell arts, goods and merchandise.

The event will be from 10 am – 4:30 pm at 802 South Evans Street in Greenville.

There are also plans to have a food truck and live music. More on that will be announced later.

For more information, click here.