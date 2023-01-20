GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Home of the Pitt County Arts Council, is proud to announce the creation and installation of a public work of art by the students involved in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program.

Four banners featuring artwork created by the students are installed on the construction fences at the future Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on Evans Street in the Uptown University District.

Four students worked with their art instructor, Haley McElroy, to design the initial drawings for the banners. The banners’ subject matter touch on scholastic achievements, positive messages, and their place in the world. An ECU graphic design intern for Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Brie Vocke, transformed the initial drawings into large-scale reproducible images. The banners are scheduled to remain in place for the remainder of the year.

The Youth Public Arts Project is an outreach program for youth that provides arts education programming that has a positive impact on our community, to express themselves through artwork, and to build teamwork, social, and interpersonal skills through the visual arts. We were able to expand the program with a music component in 2017 because of the NC Arts Council Traditional Arts Program for Students (TAPS) program.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center is seeking youth participants between the ages 8 – 17 who show interest in the arts or could benefit from a positive free art program, the Youth Public Arts Project.

The Youth Public Arts Project is a free outreach program that meets bi-monthly on Saturdays from 10 am – 3 pm. The program provides arts and musical education that has a positive impact on our community. It allows participants to express themselves through artwork, and to build teamwork, social, and interpersonal skills through the arts. The participants work with professional artists and musicians to create various public art projects and learn about the rich heritage of African American Music.

