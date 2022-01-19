Susan Collins of Arts Council of Carteret: ‘Art sparks joy and brings good feelings to your heart’

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Arts Council of Carteret County is holding its annual non-juried Art Show from Feb. 11-Feb. 26.

Art From the Heart is an annual non-juried show and sale of original, two- and three-dimensional artwork and photography that is the largest show in the county, now in its 32nd year.

Arts Council of Carteret County has some important dates where artists can register up to four pieces of their original artwork that would be for sale. Some rules for entry apply, all pieces entered in this art show must be for sale with a legible sales price displayed.

All artwork must have been created within the past two years and never before exhibited in Art From the Heart. However, pieces marked “not for sale” will not be accepted. No qualifications are required and artists may enter up to three pieces in this show.

Here you can learn more information on rules and entry.

Important dates:

Artwork Registration: Friday, February 4 thru Sunday, February 6, Noon – 6 p.m.

Show Dates: Saturday, February 12 thru Friday, February 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Saturday, February 26, 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, February 27, Noon-5 p.m.

The event will remain open to the public Monday through Sunday. The art show will be held at the Parkway Shopping Center, 4915 Arendell St. in Morehead City at the former Kmart store.

Susan Collins with Arts Council of Carteret sat down for an interview to discuss the event and all aspects of art. Click the above video to learn more.