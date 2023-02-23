WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Art Council debuted its latest exhibit in Windsor on Thursday.

The new exhibit celebrates the Bertie Art Culture and how it intersects with the community’s Black history. It’s called “‘The Gift of Color” and features Black heritage artwork from local artists. Dr. Nayland Collier, a member of the Bertie Arts Council, said this exhibit will be different since the artists themselves will be present with their work.

“We get to talk with each artist and they give us an idea about their background and what inspired them. ” said Collier.

Opening night included hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a musical performance by Henry Britt (Mr. Tune).

The exhibit will be open until April 13, and artwork from the collection is available for purchase. The gallery is open from 10 am-2 pm Monday through Friday and every third Saturday of each month. It’s located on 124 South King St. in Windsor.

To find out more, visit their website, where they have a virtual show of the collection.