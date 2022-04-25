GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Releve Project is hosting its first-ever dance concert on May 1.

The Releve Project is a nonprofit organization that gives scholarships and opportunities to children in North Carolina to participate in the arts for free. Sharon Reising, the founder of the nonprofit, said she hopes that her nonprofit gives young people the chance to participate in the arts even if their parents cannot afford it.

(Contributed flyer)

All ticket proceeds will go to scholarships for children and teens in North Carolina. Tickets can be purchased through the ECU Central Ticket Office for $15.

The event will take place at Wright Auditorium at 5 p.m. on May 1.