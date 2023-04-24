KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Be careful when you drive in Kinston or you will miss a new addition that is coming to the road.

A new painted crosswalk is coming to Kinston near Blount Street and Mitchell Street. This comes as the Smart Kinston City Project Foundation is working to brighten up its arts and culture district.

“The idea was to further encapsulate the arts district, to set us apart in terms of being user-friendly.” said Raney Rogers, the executive director of Smart Kinston City Project Foundation. “We want people to feel it’s a friendly space to come into, to walk around. There are bike paths. We just want to put some color-friendly projects around.”

The foundation plans to paint more crosswalks in the future. Smart Kinston hopes that the added color will help attract more people to explore their arts in the area.