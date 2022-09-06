GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here is a event that your little artist can get excited about.

On October 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, the Youth Arts Festival is coming to Greenville. The event will feature visual artists’ booths where kids can try out new creative activities and create something unique. The event will also have performance activities like puppet making, storytelling, music and theater interactive activities.

The event will be held at Town Common located at 105 E 1st Street in Greenville. For more information, click here.

​

