Arts of the Albemarle First Friday ArtWalk kicks off

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Come watch the streets of downtown Elizabeth City come alive with ArtWalk celebration.

Beginning Friday, Arts of the Albemarle is having an ArtWalk which will occur every first Friday of each month featuring photographers, painters, musicians, and so much more.

You can see the lovely pottery and paintings by Elizabeth City artist Christine Henninger, serene landscapes and colorful wildflowers by Wilmington artist Sue Bark, and escape into a body of work by an internationally-known artist Said Bouftass who specializes in the art of the human anatomy. Artist Said Bouftass has recently moved to Elizabeth City. He will be creating guest portraits in the AoA Gallery on First Friday.

The evening begins at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. – and later with live music hosted at Ghost Harbor Brewing and in historic Pailin’s Alley. In the same area, there will be live music at Mariner’s Wharf Park around the ArtWalk featuring Permanent Vacation and PBNJ.

Relax with a microbrew while listening to local and regional musical acts. Or you can head to the waterfront to hear live jazz as ArtWalk winds down with the Pasquotank River as the backdrop. Most local stores will feature music artists, crafters, painters, etc.

Arts of the Albemarle’s Galleries are always free and open to the public and open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the ArtWalk.