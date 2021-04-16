Atlantic Beach Music Festival rescheduled to Aug. 19 due to COVID-19

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in Atlantic Beach said they are moving the Beach Music Festival to Aug. 7 due to COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in North Carolina.

The event was held on May 18 in 2019, the last year it was held.

The town made the announcement in a post on its weekly newsletter and website.

“Due to current crowd restrictions and concern about the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to reschedule the Atlantic Beach Music Festival for August 7, 2021. It is our hope that this postponement will allow for a larger crowd size and reduced risk of infection. In the event that crowd limits are still in place in August, we will reevaluate the status of the festival.

“Save the date for the 7th Annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival on the boardwalk at the Circle on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s festival will feature The Band of Oz, Jim Quick and The Coastline Band, The Embers, and The Mighty Saints of Soul.

“Our sponsors will be invited to Business After Hours at the Doubletree by Hilton on Wednesday, August 4, featuring Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, and a Sponsor’s Reception at Memories Beach Club on Friday, August 6.”