NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The North Carolina History Theater will hold auditions for “Harriet Jacobs” on September 16 and 17.

“Harriet Jacobs” is an award-winning play written by Lydia R. Diamond. The play is based on Jacobs’ autobiography. In her book, “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl,” Jacobs describes with brutal honesty the hardships she endures under slavery, including the extraordinary choices she makes to be near her children.

Auditions will be held on September 16 from 7-9 pm and Sept. 17 from 11 am to 1 pm. Actors will be asked to present a prepared monolog and to do a cold read from the script. There are roles for more than eight African American actors, four men, four women and two children. There is some flexibility in actors taking multiple roles.

Regardless of experience, everyone is encouraged to audition. “Harriet Jacobs” will be presented in February 2023.

Find more information and character details here.