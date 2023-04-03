NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — After the success with their first musical, “Honour,” local writers Bill Hand and Simon Spalding are turning their talents to a 20th century story about the Wright Brothers.

It’s the story of the birth of ‘Flight’ and, “the boys who gave us wings.” They are now calling on the community to attend auditions for the play. The production is based on the Wright Brothers’ quest to achieve controlled, powered manned flight.

Auditions for ‘Flight’ will be held on April 14 from 6-8:30 pm and Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Orringer Auditorium at 300 College Court on the Craven Community College New Bern Campus. Hopefuls will be asked to present a short monologue, sing a brief song and read from the script.

All of the details are at www.NCHistoryTheater.org.

The show covers events in the lives of Orville and Wilbur Wright, beginning in their bicycle shop in Dayton, Ohio, and culminating in their successful controlled powered manned heavier-than-air flights of 1903. ‘Flight’ is filled with music of the period. Audiences will time travel with John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin and H. W. Petrie, as well as new music by Spalding and Hand.

The directors are looking for people of all ages. There are roles for 9-10 men, 5-6 women, 5-6 children including two boys ages 7 & 12 with a total cast 16-24. Performances will be July 21-23 and July 28-30 at Orringer Auditorium in partnership with Craven Community College Institute of Aeronautical Technology.

‘Flight’ is based on actual people and events in North Carolina and Ohio from 1895-1903 Here are a few of the key characters:

Wilbur Wright — young, 20s-30s. A deep thinker, mostly positive, the real leader in the venture for flight.

Orville Wright — Young, 20-30s. A man who loves to tease, more easygoing than his brother and slightly overshadowed by him.

Old Orville — Orville Wright in his 60s, who narrates the show.

Katie Wright — youngish, 20s-30s, the commanding, feminist sister of the Wrights and their surrogate mother. Humored and supportive of their obsession with inviting flight. Well, mostly.

Milton Wright — 50s-70s, father of this clan, a mild-mannered minister with liberal leanings regarding education.

Laurence Dunbar–young, 20s-30s, African American. A bright, easy-going but lively poet who will someday be Ohio’s poet laureate.

Everyone is encouraged to come to the auditions whether novice or old hand. For questions, email ncht2021@gmail.com or call 252-229-4977.

The North Carolina History Theater, Inc., is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expressing and exploring the unique history of North Carolina through the performing arts and celebrating the rich diversity of our state in all forms of artistic expression. Contact them at NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater@gmail.com.